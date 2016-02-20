Overview of Dr. Glenn Leavitt, DO

Dr. Glenn Leavitt, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leavitt works at Leavitt's Women's Healthcare in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.