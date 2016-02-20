Dr. Glenn Leavitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Leavitt, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Leavitt's Women's Healthcare1550 ELK CREEK DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2172
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I just loved Dr. Leavitt. He is such a nice guy and really knows his stuff. I loved his PA a lot too. She worked really well for me!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University of New England
Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
