Dr. Glenn Littenberg, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Littenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Littenberg works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    inSite Digestive Health Care
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-9920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pasadena Endoscopy Center
    55 Valley St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Constipation
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Tinnitus
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Digestive Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Polyp
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Pyloric Stenosis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2021
    I hv been Drs Litterberg patient x many years A God send x many years. I am extremely happy with his care. The office staff is super nice n really follow up on your next appt.
    — Dec 17, 2021
    About Dr. Glenn Littenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033184973
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Littenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Littenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Littenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Littenberg works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Littenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Littenberg has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Littenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

