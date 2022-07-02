Overview

Dr. Glenn Lura, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Dr. Lura works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.