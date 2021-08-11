Dr. Glenn Matney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Matney, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Matney, MD
Dr. Glenn Matney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Matney's Office Locations
Glenn P Matney, M.d.12402 Industrial Blvd Ste B1, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-9363
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net of California
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been going to Dr Matney for years. He is an excellent doctor and his staff is kind and professional. They are never over booked. I trust him with my children’s medical care completely.
About Dr. Glenn Matney, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902822059
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matney speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Matney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matney.
