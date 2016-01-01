Overview

Dr. Glenn Muraca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodhaven, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Muraca works at NY Family Docs in Woodhaven, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.