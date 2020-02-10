Dr. Glenn Osias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Osias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Osias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Osias works at
Locations
Princeton Gastroenterology Associates731 Alexander Rd Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-1422Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Osias for almost 20 years. He is not only extremely competent but a warm and friendly person to deal with about sensitive topics and procedures. I would and have recommended him highly.
About Dr. Glenn Osias, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164422788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology
