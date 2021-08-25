Overview of Dr. Glenn Parris, MD

Dr. Glenn Parris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Parris works at Parris & Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.