Overview of Dr. Glenn Perez, MD

Dr. Glenn Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.



Dr. Perez works at Perez & Perez Medical Corp in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.