Dr. Glenn Perez, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glenn Perez, MD

Dr. Glenn Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.

Dr. Perez works at Perez & Perez Medical Corp in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez's Office Locations

    Perez & Perez Medical Corp.
    630 N 13th Ave Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 985-7257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
Hip Sprain
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 09, 2016
    He's the best pediatrician I have ever taken my kids to.
    Eastvale, ca — Jun 09, 2016
    About Dr. Glenn Perez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841412913
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez works at Perez & Perez Medical Corp in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Perez’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

