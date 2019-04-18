Dr. Glenn Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Perry, MD
Dr. Glenn Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
Perry & Barron Orthopedics & Sports Medicine PA2826 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 358-0039
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
I had my ACL and MCL replaced by Dr Perry in January 2001. I as a professional athlete at the time. Before the operation he consulted with me about my options and gave me his best advice. The surgery went perfectly. After surgery we had a follow-up visit and he was very caring and encouraging. My recovery was 95% I would say. Which is exceptional. I have been running and cycling at a high level since my surgery. I never even think about my knee injury. Thank you Dr Perry
About Dr. Glenn Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1588660716
Education & Certifications
- Abington Mem Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.