Overview of Dr. Glenn Pfaff, MD

Dr. Glenn Pfaff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pfaff works at Access Injury & Primary Care in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.