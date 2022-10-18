See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (71)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD

Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Pfeffer works at Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pfeffer's Office Locations

    Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-0566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 18, 2022
    In April 2001 I destroyed my navicular. The emergency room initially referred me to the US Ski Team's orthopedic surgeon but after taking a look at the x-rays and eventual Cat Scan, that doctor noped out. It was looking dire and talk of fusing bones together and walking with a cane for the rest of my life was mentioned way too often for my liking. However, he decided to refer me to Dr. Pfeffer instead. After looking at my scans/x-rays, Dr. Pfeffer informed me my navicular was the consistency of Grape Nuts cereal and had to be completely rebuilt. Two permanent titanium screws, 4 temporary screws for an exterior fixator, 6 temporary pins, some osteoplast and a 6 hour surgery later, Dr. Pfeffer gave me a new lease on life. It's been over 20 years and both my foot and I are still going strong - no cane and a normal gait. I won't let anyone else treat my feet. I'll travel to see him, if necessary. He's kind, personable and worth getting fit into his schedule.
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992847743
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfeffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfeffer works at Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pfeffer’s profile.

    Dr. Pfeffer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

