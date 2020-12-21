Dr. Glenn Polin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Polin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glenn Polin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4145
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute Of MS303 Marion Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Directions (601) 249-1350
-
3
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists19550 E 39th St S Ste 210, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-9071
-
4
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists5701 W 119th St Ste 430, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 253-3000
-
5
Northshore Surgical Affiliates1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
I had an ablation done on August 13 of this year by Dr. Polin and it went well. I want to praise him and his staff in the attention and service I was given from start to finish.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598928418
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center - New York, NY (Cardiovascular Disease) <br> Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (General Surgery)
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Internal Medicine)
- University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
- Princeton U
- Cardiovascular Disease
