Dr. Glenn Price, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Glenn Price, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Price works at The Pain Management Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD and Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Pain Management Group
    8615 Ridgelys Choice Dr Ste 104, Baltimore, MD 21236
  2. 2
    Glenn S Price MD
    1829 Reisterstown Rd Ste 130, Pikesville, MD 21208
  3. 3
    Westminter Office
    217 Washington Heights Med Ctr, Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 764-1974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Price is a pretty good Doctor. He is fair and goes by the rules, He spends a good amount of time with you but if you are 10 minutes late he will let you know he is not happy about it.
    About Dr. Glenn Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881659431
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

