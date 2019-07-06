Overview

Dr. Glenn Routhouska, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Freestone Medical Center.



Dr. Routhouska works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Elkhart in Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.