Dr. Glenn Sakamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Sakamoto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Locations
SurgOne PC...11960 Lioness Way Ste 220, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 722-6960
Glenn D Sakamoto MD401 W Hampden Pl Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (720) 974-0195
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sakamoto performed a colonoscopy for both myself and my husband. The office visit was a wonderful experience as I was prepared ahead of time for insurance information, meds, etc. The colonoscopy that both of us had a Rocky Mountain Surgical Center that he performed was done with care and with expertise. He is a wonderful GI doc and I would HIGHLY recommend him!!
About Dr. Glenn Sakamoto, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851489801
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clinic
- Columbus Hospital
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
