Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Redford, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Saperstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Interventional Spine & Pain Management26095 W 6 Mile Rd, Redford, MI 48240 Directions (248) 886-4464
-
2
Gavin Awerbuch MD5889 Bay Rd Ste 104, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (248) 827-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770637670
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopath Hosp
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saperstein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saperstein works at
Dr. Saperstein speaks Spanish.
Dr. Saperstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.