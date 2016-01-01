Overview

Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Redford, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Saperstein works at Michigan Interventional Spine & Pain Management in Redford, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.