Dr. Glenn Saucer, MD
Dr. Glenn Saucer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Glenn J. Saucer MD PA1722 Pine St Ste 603, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-2422
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Saucer delivered my boys in 1988 and 1991. He is absolutely wonderful! I still have the ornament he bought me when my son was expected to be born on Christmas Day. I cherish it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790770238
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Saucer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saucer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucer.
