Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schattman works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schattman is very patient and reviews everything very clear, his staff is great!
About Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Spanish
- 1538259635
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schattman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schattman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schattman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schattman works at
Dr. Schattman speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Schattman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schattman.
