Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.8 (92)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Schattman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mullerian Anomalies Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Schattman is very patient and reviews everything very clear, his staff is great!
    PS — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538259635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schattman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schattman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schattman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schattman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schattman’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Schattman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schattman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schattman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schattman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

