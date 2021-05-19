Dr. Glenn Schlundt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlundt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Schlundt, MD
Dr. Glenn Schlundt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Rose City Pediatrics800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-8440
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
We love Dr. Schlundt! Best doctor ever and so knowledgeable. He is extremely patient and I love the way he explains everything. We have been with him for over 15 years!
About Dr. Glenn Schlundt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Dr. Schlundt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlundt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlundt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlundt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlundt.
