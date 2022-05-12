Dr. Glenn Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Ortho4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shi?
I’m 68, overweight and have severe osteoarthritis, especially my feet. After another “foot” subspecialty orthopedist in a large local group told me he couldn’t help me, I saw Dr Shi on recommendation of a friend. He has greatly improved my quality of life, reduced foot pain and maintained foot function. He’s performed a simple neurectomy to relieve top of foot pain, and more recently a subtalar ankle fusion that restored my ability to walk without excruciating pain. He does not rush you to surgical intervention and is conservative in not recommending more than needed. I recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003058660
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.