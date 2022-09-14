Dr. Glenn Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Siegel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 762 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Siegel now for over 5 years for a thyroid condition. I don't understand these negative reviews. I have found him to be a caring and compassionate professional who takes his time to answer my questions. He is knowledgeable and an excellent diagnostician. I also find that the office is well-run and efficient. It is a big practice so of course I have waited at times for longer than I would like. But when I go first thing in the morning, there is rarely a wait. I recommend Dr Siegel.
About Dr. Glenn Siegel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1437140514
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- SUNY Buffalo
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
