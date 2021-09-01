Overview of Dr. Glenn Singer, MD

Dr. Glenn Singer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Glenn R. Singer, MD, PA in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.