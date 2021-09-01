Dr. Glenn Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Singer, MD
Dr. Glenn Singer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
-
1
Glenn R. Singer, MD, PA255 SE 14th St Ste 1B, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 467-3878
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
Took me on time, staff was pleasant. First visit doctor gave me time and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Glenn Singer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831174499
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- U Tenn
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.