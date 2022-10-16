Dr. Glenn Soppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Soppe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis|Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
345 Saxony Rd Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 944-8402
Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known and been treated by Dr. Soppe for 18 years, as has my kids and my husband. Dr. Soppe is the epitome’ of kindness, awareness, and professionalism. His staff is well trained and informed. This office understands health. He takes action quickly and has come to my family’s aid several times during emergent situations. His diagnoses have been quick, informative and accurate. He is available to his patients, which is a rarity these days! Being in the healthcare space professionally, I cannot give him enough praise.
About Dr. Glenn Soppe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730172461
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis|Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soppe speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soppe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.