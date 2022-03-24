Overview

Dr. Glenn Stokken, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Stokken works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.