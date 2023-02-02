Dr. Glenn Stoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Stoller, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Stoller, MD
Dr. Glenn Stoller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Stoller's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (866) 733-6254
Lynbrook360 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (866) 733-6254
OCLI Central Business Office865 Merrick Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (866) 733-6254
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Stroller because my retina was tearing. A very dangerous situation. He treated very responsibly. Because if the retina tore, I would go blind. My husband uses him too because he's got diabetes. He can get macula degeneration. Dr. Stroller monitors this for my husband. Dr. Stroller is an excellent retianolgist. We highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Glenn Stoller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Stoller works at
