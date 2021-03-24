Dr. Glenn Turett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Turett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Turett, MD
Dr. Glenn Turett, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Turett works at
Dr. Turett's Office Locations
Internal Medicine56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very patient and thorough. This was my first visit; and, I was very encouraged.
About Dr. Glenn Turett, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1659409035
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turett speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turett.
