Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Vanotteren works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.