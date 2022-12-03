See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Vanotteren works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Hospitals Breast Cancer Multispecialty Clinic
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700826880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Vanotteren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanotteren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanotteren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanotteren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanotteren works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vanotteren’s profile.

    Dr. Vanotteren has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanotteren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanotteren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanotteren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanotteren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanotteren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

