Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD
Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman's Office Locations
Fresh Meadows Neurology5907 175th Pl Ste 1, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 939-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldman is excellent! He is extremely knowledgeable , compassionate and respectful. This care is life saving to my father that has dementia.
About Dr. Glenn Waldman, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861477705
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
