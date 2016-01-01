See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Glenn Ward, MD

General Surgery
2.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Ward, MD

Dr. Glenn Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Ward works at Acute Surgical Associates in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acute Surgical Associates
    2660 10th Ave S Ste 620, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 558-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Glenn Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699726968
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward works at Acute Surgical Associates in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.