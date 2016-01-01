Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Ward, MD
Dr. Glenn Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Acute Surgical Associates2660 10th Ave S Ste 620, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 558-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glenn Ward, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
