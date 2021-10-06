Dr. Glenn Wera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Wera, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Wera, MD
Dr. Glenn Wera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Wera's Office Locations
1
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4393Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Healthspan Integrated Care10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (800) 524-7377
4
Veterans Administration10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 791-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wera replaced my right hip. He was outstanding
About Dr. Glenn Wera, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
