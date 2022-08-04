Overview of Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD

Dr. Glenn Whitted, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Whitted works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.