Overview of Dr. Glenn Yates, MD

Dr. Glenn Yates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Yates works at Primary Care Internists in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.