Overview of Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD

Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Yiu works at UC Davis Eye Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.