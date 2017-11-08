See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD

Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Yiu works at UC Davis Eye Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yiu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Davis Eye Center-lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center
    4860 Y St # 1700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-6602
  2. 2
    UC Davis Medical Center
    2261 Douglas Blvd # A, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-6602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Retinal Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2017
    Excellent doc. Takes his time to talk to me and made me feel very comfortable.
    Davis, CA — Nov 08, 2017
    About Dr. Glenn Yiu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1730348921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch|Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
