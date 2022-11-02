Overview

Dr. Glenn Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.



Dr. Young works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.