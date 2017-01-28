Dr. Glenna Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenna Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenna Harris, MD
Dr. Glenna Harris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Pecan Creek Pediatric Assoc515 Londonderry Ln, Denton, TX 76205 Directions (940) 484-0065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 children have seen Dr Harris over the last 20 years. There has been a multitude of complex issues and she has always taken excellent care of them. She has literally saved the lives of 2 of them. We adore her!
About Dr. Glenna Harris, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
