Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.

Dr. Yazdi works at Midwest Hematolgy/Oncolgy Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Otology Associates Inc
    3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 675D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292

Hospital Affiliations
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Yazdi was pleasant and professional as well. He put me at ease and seemed genuinely to care about my concern. His nurses were also excellent in answering follow up calls and relaying info from the doctor. Dr. Yazdi and his nurses are a credit to their profession. God bless them.
    About Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265477806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ellis Fischel Canc Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Mo
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glennon Yazdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yazdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yazdi works at Midwest Hematolgy/Oncolgy Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Yazdi’s profile.

    Dr. Yazdi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

