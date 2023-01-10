Dr. Stinson Short has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glori Stinson Short, MD
Overview of Dr. Glori Stinson Short, MD
Dr. Glori Stinson Short, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stinson Short works at
Dr. Stinson Short's Office Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-1800
-
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stinson Short?
Dr. Short is an excellent doctor who cares about her patients. When she is with you, you have her full attention. If she could be my primary care physician, I would pick her. She is worth the wait. When she is late, it is normally because she is delivering a baby. She is not a 5-minute per patient type of doctor. You will be glad you chose her as your doctor.
About Dr. Glori Stinson Short, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588687776
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stinson Short accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinson Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stinson Short works at
Dr. Stinson Short has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinson Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinson Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinson Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stinson Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stinson Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.