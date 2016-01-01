Dr. Acety accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gloria Acety, MD
Overview of Dr. Gloria Acety, MD
Dr. Gloria Acety, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Acety works at
Dr. Acety's Office Locations
1
New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gloria Acety, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104050228
Education & Certifications
- Ross University School of Medicine amp; Veterinary Medicine
