Dr. Gloria Caruso, MD
Dr. Gloria Caruso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Dr Caruso is very thorough and because of this she did a biopsy to to make sure everything was ok. It wasn’t, surgery followed. But I’m grateful she followed up and didn’t let it go.
About Dr. Gloria Caruso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164442877
- Loyola University Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso speaks Spanish.
