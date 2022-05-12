See All Pediatricians in Pomona, CA
Dr. Gloria Chung, DO

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gloria Chung, DO

Dr. Gloria Chung, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at CHIEN DINH NGO, MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tam Thi Ha M.d.
    1101 E Holt Ave Ste G, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 12, 2022
    Doesn't rush and explains things really good!
    Tina — May 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gloria Chung, DO
    About Dr. Gloria Chung, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134362205
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloria Chung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

