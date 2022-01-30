Overview

Dr. Gloria Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University De Granada Faculty De Med Granada Spain and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Cruz works at Princeton Occup and Family Medicine in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.