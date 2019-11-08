Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD
Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care At Northeastern2301 E Allegheny Ave Ste 180, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 926-3700
-
2
Health Care Center 6321 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 685-3803
-
3
Temple Univ Hospital Episcopal Campus100 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 707-1840Wednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 3:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz is fantastic. She listens to you and is genuinely concerned about your well being. You can tell she has a lot of patients and may have to be reminded of things at times, but overall she is a great doctor.
About Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Spanish
- 1871577098
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
