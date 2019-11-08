Overview of Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD

Dr. Gloria Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Temple Women's Care At Northeastern in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.