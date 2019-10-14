Dr. Gloria Hakkarainen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakkarainen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Hakkarainen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gloria Hakkarainen, MD
Dr. Gloria Hakkarainen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Hakkarainen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hakkarainen's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 434-0111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 330, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 509-5139
-
3
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-9455
-
4
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 413-9735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hakkarainen?
I’ve been going to Dr H for more than 6 years. Prior going to her, I went to a male doctor and every time he did a pap it was painful and when I got my iud I nearly passed out. I always thought I had a sensitive cervix. Then I went to Dr. H and she did a biopsy of my uterus entering through my cervix. I was so thankful she was quick and it was painless; just a little pressure. I ask questions when I don’t understand and she answers them and it does take weeks to get an appt but that’s a sign of a good doctor. If you want a quick appt good luck that’s a bad sign. If it’s an emergency she will get you in.
About Dr. Gloria Hakkarainen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1497868418
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Wellesley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakkarainen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakkarainen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakkarainen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakkarainen works at
Dr. Hakkarainen has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakkarainen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakkarainen speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakkarainen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakkarainen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakkarainen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakkarainen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.