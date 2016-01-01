See All Oncologists in Stamford, CT
Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gloria Huang, MD

Dr. Gloria Huang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Stamford Gynecologic Oncology Group in Stamford, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stamford Gynecologic Oncology Group
    29 Hospital Plz Ste 601, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000
  2. 2
    Putnam Gynecology & Obstetrics of Greenwich PC
    55 Holly Hill Ln Ste 130, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4176
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Yale University
    310 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4662
  4. 4
    208063 PO Box, New Haven, CT 06520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-7385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gloria Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497835961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
