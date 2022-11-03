Dr. Hui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gloria Hui, MD
Overview
Dr. Gloria Hui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Cardiac Clinic P.A.925 Gessner Rd Ste 525, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-7680
-
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hui?
Dr. Hui has been my cardiologist for over 10 years now. She has always always been very thorough in providing care for me. She listens and appropriately questions me when she needs more information. She has helped me through several serious health issues during this time. She also has helped me with other health issues when I have questions that other doctors have not explained well. She is very caring and compassionate. I’ve never had any issues in getting appointments and her office staff is very personable and helpful.
About Dr. Gloria Hui, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821030438
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hui works at
Dr. Hui has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.