Dr. Gloria Ivey-Crowe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gloria Ivey-Crowe, MD

Dr. Gloria Ivey-Crowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ivey-Crowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    46179 Westlake Dr Ste 350, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 834-1071

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Ivey-Crowe is very attentive and quite knowledgeable. She made time to see me twice with short notice which is nice. She's never made me feel uncomfortable and actually listened to my concerns. I have had many doctors ignore my concerns or ask stereotypical questions that do not pertain to my lifestyle. Dr. Ivey-Crowe makes me feel respected and like I have a partner in helping me navigate my female changes. She serves a diverse population, but if you are a women of color and would like a physician who understands the female anatomy and has cultural awareness Dr. Ivey-Crowe is amazing.
    N Allen — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gloria Ivey-Crowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699876292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gloria Ivey-Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey-Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ivey-Crowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivey-Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey-Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey-Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey-Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey-Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

