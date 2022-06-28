Overview

Dr. Gloria Lan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lan works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.