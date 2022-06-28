Dr. Gloria Lan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Lan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gloria Lan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8940Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
NHPP Gastroenterology & Hepatology4106 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 226-7855
- 3 475 Seaview Ave Ste 1, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8862
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
She walked into the room with such positive energy that I felt immediately comfortable disclosing all my GI problems. She was thorough in asking me questions and answering all of my questions. I'll highly recommend her to all of my family and friends. She was very professional and I'm glad she started working for Summit Medical.
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851653158
- Northwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
