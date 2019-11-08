Overview of Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD

Dr. Gloria Rouhani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Rouhani works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.