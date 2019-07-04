Dr. Gloria Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gloria Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Gloria Thomas, MD
Dr. Gloria Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
- 1 1350 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 774-8001
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas and her staff provide outstanding expert services. There are no hidden costs or unexpected procedures. I highly recommend Dr Thomas over all other surgeons in the Orlando area.
About Dr. Gloria Thomas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841416633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
