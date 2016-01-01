Overview of Dr. Gloria Von Geldern, MD

Dr. Gloria Von Geldern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA.



Dr. Von Geldern works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Ballard in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.